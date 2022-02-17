© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHP Talks: Dr. Charles Hoffe—Exposing Medical Negligence!
Follow
2
Share
Report
118 views • February 17, 2022
February 17, 2022: This week, Rod speaks with beloved physician and early-treatment advocate, Dr. Charles Hoffe. Dr. Hoffe has served as both family and emergency doctor in Lytton, BC for 29 years. After raising questions about apparent vaccine injuries in some of his patients, he was disciplined for speaking out about the potential risks of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Since then, he has been touring the province with other doctors, raising awareness of the dangers of these experimental injections and the real threat posed to public health and to our democracy by the medical censorship of the truth.
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.