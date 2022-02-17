BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Dr. Charles Hoffe—Exposing Medical Negligence!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
120 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
118 views • February 17, 2022
February 17, 2022: This week, Rod speaks with beloved physician and early-treatment advocate, Dr. Charles Hoffe. Dr. Hoffe has served as both family and emergency doctor in Lytton, BC for 29 years. After raising questions about apparent vaccine injuries in some of his patients, he was disciplined for speaking out about the potential risks of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Since then, he has been touring the province with other doctors, raising awareness of the dangers of these experimental injections and the real threat posed to public health and to our democracy by the medical censorship of the truth.

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
vaccine injuriescanadachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorbccovidmrnabonnie henryexperimental injectionslyttonchpcanadadr hoffeadrian dixchp talkscollege of physiciansjohn horgan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Links AI Data Center Air Pollution to Risks for Children&#8217;s Developing Brains and Lungs

Report Links AI Data Center Air Pollution to Risks for Children’s Developing Brains and Lungs

Morgan S. Verity
Report Lists 7 High-Protein Breakfasts to Replace Eggs

Report Lists 7 High-Protein Breakfasts to Replace Eggs

Iva Greene
Lion&#8217;s mane mushroom capsules offer a convenient addition to your daily wellness routine

Lion’s mane mushroom capsules offer a convenient addition to your daily wellness routine

HRS Editors
Study Finds Microplastics in Soil Act as a &#8220;Trojan Horse&#8221; for Pollutants Across Europe

Study Finds Microplastics in Soil Act as a “Trojan Horse” for Pollutants Across Europe

Iva Greene
South Korea Study Ties Low Vitamin C Intake to Higher Inflammation Risk; Red Bell Peppers Cited as Source

South Korea Study Ties Low Vitamin C Intake to Higher Inflammation Risk; Red Bell Peppers Cited as Source

Coco Somers
Study Finds Gut Compound Urolithin A May Help Repair Intestinal Lining

Study Finds Gut Compound Urolithin A May Help Repair Intestinal Lining

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy