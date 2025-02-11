BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump issues Gaza ceasefire ultimatum to Hamas as he warns 'all hell is going to break out' if hostages not returned
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
97 views • 2 months ago

"I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it," says Donald Trump as he warns Hamas that all Israeli hostages should be released by midday on Saturday.

Donald Trump says the Gaza ceasefire should be cancelled if all remaining Israeli hostages are not returned by noon on Saturday - as he warned Hamas that "all hell is going to break out".

The US president's intervention came hours after Hamas has said it will delay the release of more hostages and accused Israel of violating their ceasefire deal.

While signing a series of new executive orders, Mr Trump said he feared many Israeli hostages scheduled for release are already dead.

Referring to his Saturday deadline for the release of hostages, Mr Trump said: "If they're not here, all hell is going to break out."

He acknowledged that a decision to end the ceasefire was up to Israel, adding: "I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it."

Hours earlier, Mr Trump said Palestinians would not have the right to return under his plan for US "ownership" of Gaza - contradicting officials in his administration who said they would be relocated temporarily.

Jordan has rejected pleas from Mr Trump to agree to resettle Palestinians from Gaza - and the Jordanian King Abdullah is set to meet the US president for talks in the White House on Tuesday.

Trump latest: 'Palestinians will have no right to Gaza return'

Continued @ https://news.sky.com/story/trump-issues-gaza-ceasefire-ultimatum-to-hamas-as-he-warns-all-hell-is-going-to-break-out-if-hostages-not-returned-13306938


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumpjewsgazamigazion don
