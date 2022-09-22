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PRESSTITUTE Hospitalized by VAXX, Cranky because she has no pulse
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616 views • September 22, 2022

BRISBANE — A 54-year-old long-time television personality is living in complete denial, while remaining loyal and dedicated to the Church of Pfizer. Ms. Tracey Spicer began her broadcasting career in the late 1980s. She was a newsreader at Network Ten from 1992 to 2006. Ms. Spicer moved to Sky News from 2007 to 2015. She was embroiled in controversy when her ABC (Australia) #MeToo television series called Silence No More was released in 2019. ABC and Ms. Spicer revealed the identities of several women who believed they were providing accounts of sexual assault anonymously. ABC apologized, but aired the show anyway. Ms. Spicer threatened to sue some of the women who complained about their identities being revealed.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/04/27/tracey-spicer-triple-vaxxed-australian-television-personality-blames-long-covid-for-pericarditis-deteriorating-health/
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries/22737

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