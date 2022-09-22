PRESSTITUTE Hospitalized by VAXX, Cranky because she has no pulse

BRISBANE — A 54-year-old long-time television personality is living in
complete denial, while remaining loyal and dedicated to the Church of
Pfizer. Ms. Tracey Spicer began her broadcasting career in the late
1980s. She was a newsreader at Network Ten from 1992 to 2006. Ms. Spicer
moved to Sky News from 2007 to 2015. She was embroiled in controversy
when her ABC (Australia) #MeToo television series called Silence No More
was released in 2019. ABC and Ms. Spicer revealed the identities of
several women who believed they were providing accounts of sexual
assault anonymously. ABC apologized, but aired the show anyway. Ms.
Spicer threatened to sue some of the women who complained about their
identities being revealed.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/04/27/tracey-spicer-triple-vaxxed-australian-television-personality-blames-long-covid-for-pericarditis-deteriorating-health/
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries/22737
Mirrored - Boot Camp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.