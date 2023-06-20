NATO attack on Russia after "Air Defender" on June 23?

What does NATO have in store? Will they attack Russia at the end of the exercise "Air Defender" June 23?

It’s hard to know for sure, but what we can know is what NATO’s chief Jens Stoltenberg might not be as important in the decision making as we thought he was.

Oh, and they seem to have a plan involving taking out Putin. What are their chances of succeeding?

Check out our website www.innate.one to learn more about telepathy, and follow us for more videos and conversations with important characters from the global matrix of politics. Or should we call them ’puppets?’













Pictures:

https://www.welt.de/regionales/hamburg/article206200417/Nato-Generalsekretaer-Jens-Stoltenberg-sagt-Besuch-ab.html

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/c6/%D0%92%D0%BB%D0%B0%D0%B4%D0%B8%D0%BC%D0%B8%D1%80_%D0%9F%D1%83%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BD_%2818-06-2022%29.jpg

https://pixabay.com/vectors/origami-paper-airplane-flying-toy-25798/

https://thenounproject.com/icon/missile-1022638/

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/5e/Russian_Federation_%28orthographic_projection%29_-_All_Territorial_Disputes.svg





