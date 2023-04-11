Ben Bergquam- 12 More Buses Of Illegals Loaded And Heading North From Panama Thanks To Joe Biden And Secretary Mayorkas’ Abandonment of America! They call it “Controlled Flow,” But What it Really Is, Is A
Controlled Invasion By The Democrats! This Must Stop. They Must Be Defeated And Prosecuted.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.