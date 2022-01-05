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OneAmerica Insurance CEO Scott Davison - 40% Rise in All-Cause Mortality
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13 views • January 05, 2022
OneAmerica Insurance CEO Scott Davison - 40% Rise in All-Cause Mortality
https://ugetube.com/watch/oneamerica-insurance-ceo-scott-davison-40-rise-in-all-cause-mortality_vlBsNQa5XYhUxYn.html
“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”
https://ugetube.com/watch/oneamerica-insurance-ceo-scott-davison-40-rise-in-all-cause-mortality_vlBsNQa5XYhUxYn.html
“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”
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