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Dawn of the Planet of the Apes - Revealed!
Stefan Molyneux
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70 views • February 01, 2021
A in-depth examination of the hidden narrative within the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. What is this blockbuster movie really about and why is it so popular?

A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. They reach a fragile peace, but it proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth's dominant species.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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