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Dr. Steve Turley & Bob Kudla, Why Things MAY Not Be So Bad for 2021
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40 views • January 14, 2021
Posted 13January2021; Why Things MAY Not Be So Bad for 2021! My Conversation with Trade Genius Bob Kudla!!!
Food Inflation, Senate Gridlock. Media Machine, $5 Trillion Stimulus package the cause inflation. Lockdowns done, Purge of MEGA Movement. People will get more frustrated. Cryptocurrency, Fertilizer Industry, Gold, Silver.
Food Inflation, Senate Gridlock. Media Machine, $5 Trillion Stimulus package the cause inflation. Lockdowns done, Purge of MEGA Movement. People will get more frustrated. Cryptocurrency, Fertilizer Industry, Gold, Silver.
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