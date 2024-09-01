How to LOVE the State of Nature!

Friday Night Live 30 August 2024





In this episode, I explore the "noble savage" myth, tracing its origins and effects on modern society. I align this concept with the narrative of original sin, emphasizing personal responsibility amidst societal narratives that often evade accountability. The discussion highlights how nostalgia shapes our perception of the past versus our present complexities, revealing a yearning that can lead to anxiety when paired with avoidance of responsibility. I delve into the warrior and trader archetypes, examining their interplay throughout history and the ramifications of technological advancements on traditional roles. The conversation also addresses economic challenges, particularly focusing on educational debt and gender expectations, reinforcing the importance of understanding personal choices within systemic frameworks. I conclude by urging listeners to confront uncomfortable truths about their roles in society and the implications of the narratives they uphold.





