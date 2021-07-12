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UFO's authorities reveal truth
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55 views • July 12, 2021
The recent Pentagon announcement about UFO's has the Internet buzzing about what this could all mean for the human race. Christians, too, want to know how talk of flying saucers and aliens fits in with Bible prophecy and their belief in God. Is it all a deception? There is no doubt that these highly advanced aerial phenomena exist... so are they friend or foe? This video is an attempt to address some of these questions.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Obama says UFO sightings are real by FOX59 News FAIR USE
Navy pilots describe encounters with UFOs by 60 Minutes FAIR USE
Pentagon UFO Report Raises National Security Concerns by TODAY FAIR USE
Navy pilots recall “unsettling” 2004 UAP sighting by 60 Minutes FAIR USE
Stephen hawking by elhombredenegro https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
If UFOs are aliens, Obama hopes humanity would find ‘common’ ground by Global News. Pentagon verifies U.S. sightings and footage of UFO's. Found at: https://globalnews.ca/news/7911125/barack-obama-ufos-aliens-interview/ FAIR USE
Ezekiel has a phantasmagorical vision of angels and spheres by Etching by R. Pranker after B. Picart. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.en
How To Be a Prepper, My Alaskan Bug Out Bag (BOB) by AlaskanFrontier1 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Quarantine Gun Collection by KneeDeep Nation Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jesus Second Coming With his Angels Animated Background Wallpapers - Facts Knowledge Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Obama says UFO sightings are real by FOX59 News FAIR USE
Navy pilots describe encounters with UFOs by 60 Minutes FAIR USE
Pentagon UFO Report Raises National Security Concerns by TODAY FAIR USE
Navy pilots recall “unsettling” 2004 UAP sighting by 60 Minutes FAIR USE
Stephen hawking by elhombredenegro https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
If UFOs are aliens, Obama hopes humanity would find ‘common’ ground by Global News. Pentagon verifies U.S. sightings and footage of UFO's. Found at: https://globalnews.ca/news/7911125/barack-obama-ufos-aliens-interview/ FAIR USE
Ezekiel has a phantasmagorical vision of angels and spheres by Etching by R. Pranker after B. Picart. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.en
How To Be a Prepper, My Alaskan Bug Out Bag (BOB) by AlaskanFrontier1 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Quarantine Gun Collection by KneeDeep Nation Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jesus Second Coming With his Angels Animated Background Wallpapers - Facts Knowledge Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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