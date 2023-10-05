Create New Account
Dr. Peter McCullough - Expert Hearing - EU Parliament Strasbourg (Subtitle Indonesia)
channel image
Tower of The Watchmen
0 Subscribers
61 views
Published Yesterday

Kesehatan & Demokrasi di bawah aturan baru yang diusulkan WHO

Audiensi ahli Parlemen Eropa Strasbourg - 13 September 2023


Kontribusi Dr. Peter McCullough (AS)

Keywords
covid19pandemivaksin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket