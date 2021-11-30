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The Commission On Human Medicines. Murky Waters!
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The Commission On Human Medicines.
https://rumble.com/vq0nil-the-commission-on-human-medicines..html
From a UK perspective the team believe there are some very murky waters, here is why.
This is the man responsible for the murk, he is also found here Commission on Human Medicines (CHM)
(Chair) Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed MB ChB (Hons) PhD FRCP FRCP (Edin) FBPhS, FFPM (Hon)
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including news On Demand Found Here:- https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Friday UKC: - https://bit.ly/3cEql2y
CHM.gov: - https://bit.ly/2ZaaOnO
Liv Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/3DGB1t7
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vq0nil-the-commission-on-human-medicines..html
From a UK perspective the team believe there are some very murky waters, here is why.
This is the man responsible for the murk, he is also found here Commission on Human Medicines (CHM)
(Chair) Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed MB ChB (Hons) PhD FRCP FRCP (Edin) FBPhS, FFPM (Hon)
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including news On Demand Found Here:- https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Friday UKC: - https://bit.ly/3cEql2y
CHM.gov: - https://bit.ly/2ZaaOnO
Liv Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/3DGB1t7
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Keywords
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