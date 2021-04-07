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How to Find VAERS on CDC Website
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51 views • April 07, 2021
It is often difficult to find the VAERS information on the CDC site. It is a little buried. I did a quick video showing you how to find that information so, you can see it for yourself and not have to take someone else's word for it.
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