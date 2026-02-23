The Dangerous Delusion: Why Professionals Underestimate AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-AI breakthroughs challenge professional identity, revealing human overconfidence rooted in Dunning-Kruger cognitive bias.
-Creative and technical fields face disruption as AI masters patterns faster, cheaper, accurately.
-Widespread self-overestimation blinds professionals to exponential AI advancement and displacement risks.
-Linear human thinking cannot grasp accelerating AI growth, widening dangerous prediction gaps.
-Survival requires decentralized AI augmentation, embracing humility, integration, and human-machine cognitive partnership.
