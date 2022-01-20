BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silver Psyop - Do You Really Own Your Silver
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
93 views • January 20, 2022
Silver Psyop - Do You Really Own Your Silver | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Class-action suit accuses UBS of Charging Storage Fees On “Phantom” Silver.

According to the lawsuit, customers were charged storage fees every month, even though the bank was not actually storing anything. It never purchased any physical silver. Instead, the bank allegedly used customer cash for its own purposes. In effect, customers ended up buying a non-interest bearing silver bond. such bonds, based on a promise of repayment in precious metals, were typically issued in the late 19th and early 20th century. Back then, they bore a nice interest rate, payable in gold or silver. Today’s version of the precious metal bond is unallocated storage, which takes money from investors but pays them nothing at all.

A very similar lawsuit was filed, in 2007, against morgan stanley (ms). In that case, small investors were also claiming they had been defrauded into participating in unallocated metals storage. The bank defended itself by alleging, among other defenses, that it was simply following standard industry practices. In other words, the amount of information given to customers, the unallocated nature of the scheme, as well as the charging of “storage fees” for imaginary metal were “standard industry practices”. In light of what we now know, maybe they were telling the truth. Morgan stanley did eventually settle for a multi-million dollar payout, but it continued to deny liability.

Watch this video on Silver Psyop - Do You Really Own Your Silver, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Psyop - Do You Really Own Your Silver.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Keywords
podcastsilverpsyop
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Moscow&#8217;s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Moscow’s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Lance D Johnson
Trump Backs Diesel Export Ban as Fuel Costs Continue Soaring

Trump Backs Diesel Export Ban as Fuel Costs Continue Soaring

Sterling Ashworth
EU quietly plots way to keep Russian billions out of Moscow&#8217;s reach

EU quietly plots way to keep Russian billions out of Moscow’s reach

Cassie B.
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy