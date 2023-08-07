Create New Account
⚡️Footage of the Destruction by RU Artillerymen of the Dnepr grouping of a Temporary Storage Facility for Fuel and Lubricants of one of the units of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

⚡️Footage of the destruction by artillerymen of the Dnepr grouping of a temporary storage facility for fuel and lubricants of one of the units of the 126th territorial defense brigade

 As a result: 5 units of automotive equipment were decommissioned, 6 boats were destroyed, the number of "Bandera" is unknown, but at the time of the strike there were more than 30 of them⚡️

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

