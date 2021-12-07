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The Economy is in Complete Turmoil - Nothing is Stable
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20 views • December 07, 2021
From: Dan - iAllegedly
From one day to the next we continue to get bad economic news about the economy. We are supposed to go about our days without a care for any of this. As the problems mount people act like it’s no big deal. It’s all getting worse.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-8FzmfyTZU
From one day to the next we continue to get bad economic news about the economy. We are supposed to go about our days without a care for any of this. As the problems mount people act like it’s no big deal. It’s all getting worse.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-8FzmfyTZU
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