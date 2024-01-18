The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 180: "Recall The Shots!" with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

Dr. Bowden discusses her journey through Covid and the grassroots movement to pull the Covid shots off of the market. She also gives us a "sneak peak" of her speech at the upcoming Medical Freedom Forum to be held in Oklahoma City on 2-10-2024. Visit @MDBreathe on Twitter ("X") for more information. Also keep an eye out for her new "Americans For Health Freedom" PAC that is being now being finalized.





