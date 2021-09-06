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Informed Consent
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75 views • September 06, 2021
The COVID experimental vaccine has been distributed to millions of people worldwide and yet there is no informed consent. The speaker in this video gives a great example on what informed consent would look like for the COVID vaccine.
This video is about 14 minutes long. Please share if you can.
This video was uploaded to YouTube only to be removed immediately. Thank you Brighteon for your free speech platform.
This video is about 14 minutes long. Please share if you can.
This video was uploaded to YouTube only to be removed immediately. Thank you Brighteon for your free speech platform.
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