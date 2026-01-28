BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Parents experience devastating loss of 19-year-old daughter at home
2 days ago

Jessie Blodgett’s mom found her unresponsive at home. She called 911 and then informed her husband. “I got the phone call that every parent fears,” Buck Blodgett remembered of that day.

https://abcnews.go.com/2020/video/parents-experience-devastating-loss-19-year-daughter-home-129458489

Thanks to checkur6 for Link

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

