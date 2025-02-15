Is America Mystery Babyon? Let's Find Out!-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 14 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, America in 2025 is experiencing profound change on a very deep level, so much so that some have begun to ask if, perhaps, America just might be Mystery Babylon from the Bible, the Revived Roman Empire. Today will attempt to answer that question, beginning in Revelation and then on to Daniel, just as Jesus instructs us to do. Along the way we will also look at some astonishing similarities between the Roman Empire, and the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America. Christian, it is the last time, and everything is on the table. That’s the memo.