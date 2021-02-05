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EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THE CAPITAL SHOOTING
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348 views • February 05, 2021
Only a damned fool or the corrupt citizenry would ever believe that Trump supporters crashed the Capital bldg. on June 6th. Trump supporters believe that God is on our side and God Wins. We don't need lies and trickery to achieve a peaceful world. Stand firm in your faith, and know the GOOD people of this planet outnumber the EVIL ones 1000/1. They have already lost.
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