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Bloomberg Pimped Teenage Daughter To Chicoms
David Zublick
David Zublick
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56 views • February 24, 2020
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Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg pimped his underage daughter to communist Chinese businessmen. And according to Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book, he flew on the Lolita Express and partied on Pedo Island, where he originally earned the name Mini-Mike. That moniker had nothing to do with his stature. Is this the man we want running our country for the next four years? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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newspoliticspedogatepop culturepizzagatechild sex traffickingjeffrey epsteinmichael bloomberg
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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