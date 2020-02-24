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Bloomberg Pimped Teenage Daughter To Chicoms
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56 views • February 24, 2020
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Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg pimped his underage daughter to communist Chinese businessmen. And according to Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book, he flew on the Lolita Express and partied on Pedo Island, where he originally earned the name Mini-Mike. That moniker had nothing to do with his stature. Is this the man we want running our country for the next four years? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg pimped his underage daughter to communist Chinese businessmen. And according to Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book, he flew on the Lolita Express and partied on Pedo Island, where he originally earned the name Mini-Mike. That moniker had nothing to do with his stature. Is this the man we want running our country for the next four years? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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