Oregon DEI Forestry Snitch Busts Boss For Prioritizing Qualified Candidates Over "Gender Identity" 🤡

Oregon's #2 official at the Department of Forestry, Mike Shaw, was placed on administrative leave after the department's former DEI strategy officer, Megan Donecker, complained that Shaw had "beyond gender and identity in hiring, seeking only candidates most qualified for the job," Oregon Live reports.

Donecker first became triggered when Shaw pushed for a more careful approach to DEI - comparing the slide into wokism to speeding on "an icy road." She says that Shaw warned "We don’t go 60 (mph) out of the gate, or we’re gonna crash the car."

What's more, Donecker also reportedly claimed that six homosexual staffers didn't "feel safe or comfortable" at work because they could not have "conversation around pronouns," and referred to the department as a "boys club," the Daily Mail reports further.

The purple-haired Donecker has since quit the department and now works as a DEI consultant, describing herself as an "accomplice to marginalized communities," whatever that means.

The Oregon Department of Forestry didn't directly address the allegations, but said that leadership "takes employee complaints and concerns seriously and, when brought to our attention, we ensure they’re handled in accordance with state laws, rules, policies and HR best practices. This includes protecting employees from retaliation."

"Providing a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace is a shared core value and priority of both the department and the Board of Forestry," said State Forester Cal Mukumoto.

Text Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/political/oregon-dei-forestry-snitch-busts-boss-prioritizing-qualified-candidates-over-gender

Video Sources - Headline Today AND Monty Python - Lumberjack Song



