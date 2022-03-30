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Corsica police use tear gas to disperse protesters
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42 views • March 30, 2022
RT.
Hundreds of nationalist protesters besieged a police barracks in Furiani, Corsica. As rioters lit flares and set bins ablaze, officers used tear gas to control the crowd. The protesters are enraged at police after a video was released in which French cops were singing the French national anthem during the funeral of nationalist activist Yvan Colonna, killed earlier this month.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyf76-corsica-police-use-tear-gas-to-disperse-protesters.html
Hundreds of nationalist protesters besieged a police barracks in Furiani, Corsica. As rioters lit flares and set bins ablaze, officers used tear gas to control the crowd. The protesters are enraged at police after a video was released in which French cops were singing the French national anthem during the funeral of nationalist activist Yvan Colonna, killed earlier this month.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyf76-corsica-police-use-tear-gas-to-disperse-protesters.html
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