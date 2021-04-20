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Democrats And Msm Want America To Burn Over George Floyds Death FULL SHOW 4-19-21
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440 views • April 20, 2021
Owen Shroyer returns to the studio after his trip to cover the Southern Border and he is loaded with news and analysis on all the developing news stories. The Democrats and mainstream media are calling for the destruction of American cities in the wake of the Derrick Chauvin trial and the Judge in the trial has said Maxine Waters may have given Chauvin and out in appeal for threatening jurors. The Covid nonsense never ends as the Democrats and liberal are angry they can’t control your body and force you to take a vaccine that they admit won’t work.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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