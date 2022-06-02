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The Truth On How The Jab Kills and Harms the Body
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15533 views • June 02, 2022
If you want to know exactly what the vaccine is doing to people, then you need to watch this video. This is the truth. If ignorance is bliss to you, then don't watch, and live in ignorance.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Veronika Kyrylenko of the New American- Dr. Pierre Kory: New Protocol for Vax-injured
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-pierre-kory-new-protocol-for-vax-injured/
2) American Thinker Article By Joseph Shepherd - How the COVID Vaccines Kill
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/05/how_the_covid_vaccines_kill.html
3) Bannons War Room - Dr.Peter McCullough - 'Denied Compassion': The Results Of Medical Tyranny
https://rumble.com/v16wn8f-denied-compassion-the-results-of-medical-tyranny.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Veronika Kyrylenko of the New American- Dr. Pierre Kory: New Protocol for Vax-injured
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-pierre-kory-new-protocol-for-vax-injured/
2) American Thinker Article By Joseph Shepherd - How the COVID Vaccines Kill
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/05/how_the_covid_vaccines_kill.html
3) Bannons War Room - Dr.Peter McCullough - 'Denied Compassion': The Results Of Medical Tyranny
https://rumble.com/v16wn8f-denied-compassion-the-results-of-medical-tyranny.html
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