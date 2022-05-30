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COVID WAS VANISHING LAST MEMORIAL DAY. CASES ARE 5 X HIGHER NOW
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31 views • May 30, 2022
It’s the time of year again for the left and their institutional disciples to sow the seeds of fear in hopes that it keeps Americans from being Americans. They need you afraid so that when they tell you that they can save you, you will willingly sacrifice your liberty for that promise of salvation. Am I expected to believe that it’s just coincidence that their seasonal message of terror just happens to now precede every major American holiday? Never mind the fact that less than a 1% fatality rate never constituted an emergency. Never mind the fact that the CDC’s own data suggests that this was a pandemic of the chronically diseased. Never mind the fact that we witnessed the largest wealth transfer in American history. Never mind the hypocrisy, the lies, the segregation, the blackmail, and the shaming - just shut up and obey, it’s the right thing to do. Chinatown Joe says it’s not about freedom anymore in the land of the free, which to me is an act of treason. How long will you continue to accept being forced to play a game that is rigged to ensure you never win? How long are you going to vote for leaders who clearly can’t stand you? How long are you going to feed off this diseased culture that pollutes your mind, body, and soul?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/05/28/covid-memorial-day-surge/?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/COVID-WAS-VANISHING-LAST-MEMORIAL-DAY--CASES-ARE-5-X-HIGHER-NOW-e1j91k1
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/05/28/covid-memorial-day-surge/?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/COVID-WAS-VANISHING-LAST-MEMORIAL-DAY--CASES-ARE-5-X-HIGHER-NOW-e1j91k1
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