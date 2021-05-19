You Say (Cover/Lauren Daigle) By Jeanette Clinger-Hurley and Logan Hurley

"You Say" Live performance (Cover - Lauren Daigle) By Jeanette Clinger-Hurley and Logan Hurley



First of all, I'd like to thank Mike Adams for all his heroic and truthful telling work, and for providing this wonderful platform for all like-minded God, family and Freedom loving Patriots to share with one another and to grow our community safely together, without censorship from the Evil ones. Thank you Mike once again!



You Say is one of our favorite songs from Christian Contemporary Artist Lauren Daigle. The lyrics here really hit home. And I think we can all agree that we've all heard those lies in our head, and had feelings where we didn't feel that we were good enough or measured up to someone else or the worlds idea of success. But those are lies from the evil one!! We are all Gods children and made in his image. And he loves each and everyone of us and instilled inside each of us his light and all our qualities and talents. How can we possibly loose with all His blessings and if we follow Christ and Hear Him. I've found the older I get the more I want to stand out and away from the world, for my standards, God's standard and not the worlds. All that really matters is what God thinks of you and what He says about you!! Keep the faith and keep up the good fight!!! And all will be well in the end! God bless



Matthew 5:16 "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven."