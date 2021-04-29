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Oh Gee! Biden and Xi Rack Up Frequent Flier Miles
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40 views • April 29, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the invitation only speech to Congress by President Biden, and the controversy surrounding his comments of his 17,000 miles of travel with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The team also reviews the Chinese hooks in the back and soul of Hunter Biden and “The Big Guy.” Also, will Joe Biden create a new DARPA for the National Institutes of Health?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/29/21)
The team also reviews the Chinese hooks in the back and soul of Hunter Biden and “The Big Guy.” Also, will Joe Biden create a new DARPA for the National Institutes of Health?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/29/21)
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