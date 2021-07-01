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Democrats Pushing For Federalization Of Local Zoning Laws
The Red Express
The Red Express
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31 views • July 01, 2021
If the HOMES act becomes law, don’t act surprised when you see a public housing project being built right next to a $400K suburb.
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Democrat Reconciliation Package to Federalize Local Zoning Laws - https://archive.vn/k0Cxh
Rural, disadvantaged communities to be 'focus' of 500,000 charging stations for $56,000 electric cars - https://archive.vn/qXRw5

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