NATO is on suicide watch after Putin scores a KNOCKOUT blow _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

NATO is on suicide watch after Vladimir Putin won re-election in a landslide victory over the weekend. He received over 87% of the vote with over 99% of the vote counted. The Western press is saying that elections were a scam and that Putin shut down his major opposition because Boris Nadezhdin was not allowed to run and Alexei Navalny was killed. Redacted correspondent Mike Jones joins us to break down the truth.
