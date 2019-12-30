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Children's Right to Vote Protest, Austin TX 12/29/2019
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17 views • December 30, 2019
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If you feel so inclined, please donate to the channel so I can continue to create this content for you.
https://PayPal.me/JustAnotherChannel
Donate BTC: 3Cq4X9fYg6XivQeYkj994kkzaPoRNveF8u
::::::::::::::::::::
Music: Summer - Bensound
https://www.bensound.com
Support by RFM - NCM: https://bit.ly/2xGHypM
::::::::::::::::::::
Backup Channels:
https://bitchute.com/justanotherchannel
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/justanotherchannel
CONTACT:
https://www.facebook.com/JustAnotherChannel
[email protected]
CREDITS:
Camera Operators:
Gregg Huestis: https://infowarsarmy.org
Brandon Gray: https://JustAnotherChannel.com
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