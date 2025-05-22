⚡️ Russian forces now solving task of CREATING BUFFER ZONE — Putin

🔻Putin calls methods used by Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries terrorist

🔻Enemy chooses targets not connected to the military

🔻Russian military actively suppresses enemy fire points, work underway

🔻Ukrainian forces hunt for civilian vehicles, including ambulances, during drone raids and sabotage groups actions.

Adding From Sputnik,

'WHY RUSSIA WANTS A BUFFER ZONE – MILITARY LOGIC EXPLAINED'

Retired Russian colonel and combat veteran Anatoliy Matviychuk, who served in Afghanistan and Syria, breaks down the military rationale behind Russia’s push to create a buffer zone along its border with Ukraine:

🛡 “This won’t just be a demilitarized belt — it’s about shielding Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Crimea, Zaporozhye, Kherson and Donbass regions from NATO artillery fire.”

🔎 Why 100 km?

“NATO-supplied long-range artillery can hit targets from 70 km. Add a 30 km safety margin — and you get a 100 km deep buffer.”

“In Afghanistan, the Soviet Union created a similar zone. Same logic, same scale.”

📍 Where exactly?

“We’re talking Sumy, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions — territories bordering both the old and new Russian regions.”

🚫 No Kiev control allowed

“Yes, Ukrainians may live and farm there. But there will be no Kiev administration. Period.”

🎯 What does this mean for Zelensky and the Ukrainian Armed Forces?

“Push them back 100 km, and they lose the ability to launch raids, surveillance, or shell border towns with key weapons. Drones and long-range missiles? Maybe. But the backbone of their firepower — gone.”

👉 On Zelensky’s reaction

“He’ll cry crocodile tears, scream about ‘occupation.’ But our leadership won’t blink. The safety of our people comes first.”