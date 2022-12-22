Create New Account
TOP DOCTOR'S LIFE DESTROYED BY C19 VACCINE – FORMER PRESIDENT OF AUSTRALIA MEDICAL ASSOC. SPEAKS OUT
Federal MP Dr. Kerryn Phelps broke her silence about the “devastating” experience of the C-19 vaccine, emerging as the most prominent public health figure in the country to speak up. She is the former Australian Medical Association (AMA) president.
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/173057cc-9920-47d9-931e-af99549fc2ca
Article: https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/human-body/dr-kerryn-phelps-reveals-devastating-covid-vaccine-injury-says-doctors-have-been-censored/news-story/0c1fa02818c99a5ff65f5bf852a382cf

