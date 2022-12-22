TOP DOCTOR'S LIFE DESTROYED BY C19 VACCINE – FORMER PRESIDENT OF AUSTRALIA MEDICAL ASSOC. SPEAKS OUT

Federal MP Dr. Kerryn Phelps broke her silence about the “devastating” experience of the C-19 vaccine, emerging as the most prominent public health figure in the country to speak up. She is the former Australian Medical Association (AMA) president.
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/173057cc-9920-47d9-931e-af99549fc2ca
Article: https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/human-body/dr-kerryn-phelps-reveals-devastating-covid-vaccine-injury-says-doctors-have-been-censored/news-story/0c1fa02818c99a5ff65f5bf852a382cf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.