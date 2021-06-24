BREAKING: BILL C-10 PASSED AND THERE’S A NEW HATE SPEECH BILL!!! MAXIME BERNIER ON PRESS FOR TRUTH!!

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pressfortruth
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Bill C-10 has passed the house of commons and its fate now lies in the hands of the senate who may soon turn this bill into a law!! The bill seeks to regulate and control the free flow of information online in an effort to eliminate voices who have a large audience and who go against the status quo. On top of that the Liberals are also tabling a bill today that seeks to change the definition of what constitutes a “hate crime”! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with the leader of The People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier about the passing of Bill C-10, the introduction of this new bill and most importantly what Canadian’s can actively do to help protect free speech in this country moving forward before it’s too late!
To follow Maxime visit:
peoplespartyofcanada.ca
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Sources:
Feds Want “Leap of Faith” with Drafting of Bill C-10 Amendments…What Could Go Wrong
https://pressfortruth.ca/feds-want-leap-of-faith-with-drafting-of-bill-c-10-amendmentswhat-could-go-wrong-🤔/
CENSORSHIP ON STEROIDS: The TRUTH About BILL C-10 And The Great CANADIAN INTERNET FIREWALL!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/censorship-on-steroids-the-truth-about-bill-c-10-and-the-great-canadian-internet-firewall/
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1407420489522286592