Reboot Your Body: The 3-Phase Natural Detox Reset

►Modern industrial diets overload the body with toxins—GMOs, pesticides, and processed additives—forcing detox systems into distress.
►Your body is designed for self-repair—support it with clean hydration, herbal teas (dandelion, ginger), and whole foods to flush toxins naturally.
►Rebuild with organic, nutrient-dense foods—cruciferous vegetables, clean proteins, and fiber stabilize metabolism and repair gut health.
►Strategic herbal supplements (milk thistle, turmeric, spirulina) enhance detox, bind heavy metals, and combat inflammation—unlike symptom-suppressing pharmaceuticals.
►Health sovereignty means rejecting corporate-controlled food/medicine—grow organic, prioritize real nourishment, and reclaim autonomy from profit-driven sickness industries.
