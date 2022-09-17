© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.With Winking Eyes and Pursed Lips.
Proverbs 16:30 (NIV).
30) Whoever winks with their eye is plotting perversity;
whoever purses their lips is bent on evil.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is wise to learn and interpret body language.
"How to Read a Person Like a Book"
Gerard I. Nierenberg, Henry H. Calero
First published January 1, 1971.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p89v6c8
#whoever #winks #eye #plotting #perversity #purses #lips #bent #evil