Welcome To Proverbs Club.With Winking Eyes and Pursed Lips.
Proverbs 16:30 (NIV).
30) Whoever winks with their eye is plotting perversity;
whoever purses their lips is bent on evil.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is wise to learn and interpret body language.
"How to Read a Person Like a Book"
Gerard I. Nierenberg, Henry H. Calero
First published January 1, 1971.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p89v6c8
#whoever #winks #eye #plotting #perversity #purses #lips #bent #evil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.