EAGLE 2: Leaked Top Secret doc reveals how the Deep State was formed.
180 views
•
Published a day ago
•
EAGLE 2: Leaked Top Secret doc reveals how the Deep State was formed.
Source @harrisonhsmith
Keywords
deep stateciarothschildswilliam colbyeagle 2edward lansdalegeorge bush snr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos