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Mick Wallace: 'We've helped to destroy Afghanistan' [Chinese subtitle] 歐洲議會議員華萊士講出實話：「阿富汗戰爭是一個謊言」
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12 views • October 22, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈"La guerra en Afganistán es una mentira": discurso de Mick Wallace en el Parlamento Europeo〉，頻道「RT en Español」，2021年9月9日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1zh9OM-jbs
原影片出處：〈"La guerra en Afganistán es una mentira": discurso de Mick Wallace en el Parlamento Europeo〉，頻道「RT en Español」，2021年9月9日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1zh9OM-jbs
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