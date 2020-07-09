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0:37 / 1:07 March Against Monsanto - Houston 2016 | GMO Labels: No Fables, We Want Labels!
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http://ghc.us/14m May 21, 2016, Houston, Texas stood in solidarity with tens of thousands of activists around the world for the "March Against Monsanto".
Monsanto is a biotechnology corporation known for their highly controversial patents on seeds and for introducing genetically modified organisms (GMO's) into the world's food supply. They also produce Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup. Roundup is a toxic herbicide that is widely distributed and sprayed on crops across the world. Currently, the EPA and WHO are unable to agree on the threat of Glyphosate to public health.
Activists participated from Houston and its surrounding areas in the march with signs and calls to:
"Free the Seeds!"
"Say No to GMOS"
"No Fables, We Want Labels!"
"Demand GMO Labeling"
"We Have the Right To Know If Its GMO"
"Monsanto: Evil Seed of Corporate Greed"
"I Want To Know What I Am Eating"
"No Bees, No Food"
"Give Bees a Chance"
"I am Not an Experiment"
"Protect The Land, Protect Our Farmers, Stand Against Monsanto"
The Houston, Texas chapter of the march was held in the popular Galleria Neighborhood at the Intersection of Westheimer & Post Oak Blvd.
Global Healing Center supported the March Against Monsanto 2016 by distributing information, shirts, and participating in the march. Their natural health publication frequently writes about the harmful effects of GMOS, Glyphosate, and Monsanto under the leadership of Dr. Edward Group.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Monsanto is a biotechnology corporation known for their highly controversial patents on seeds and for introducing genetically modified organisms (GMO's) into the world's food supply. They also produce Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup. Roundup is a toxic herbicide that is widely distributed and sprayed on crops across the world. Currently, the EPA and WHO are unable to agree on the threat of Glyphosate to public health.
Activists participated from Houston and its surrounding areas in the march with signs and calls to:
"Free the Seeds!"
"Say No to GMOS"
"No Fables, We Want Labels!"
"Demand GMO Labeling"
"We Have the Right To Know If Its GMO"
"Monsanto: Evil Seed of Corporate Greed"
"I Want To Know What I Am Eating"
"No Bees, No Food"
"Give Bees a Chance"
"I am Not an Experiment"
"Protect The Land, Protect Our Farmers, Stand Against Monsanto"
The Houston, Texas chapter of the march was held in the popular Galleria Neighborhood at the Intersection of Westheimer & Post Oak Blvd.
Global Healing Center supported the March Against Monsanto 2016 by distributing information, shirts, and participating in the march. Their natural health publication frequently writes about the harmful effects of GMOS, Glyphosate, and Monsanto under the leadership of Dr. Edward Group.
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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