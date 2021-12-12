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Not Enough Dogs (to find the bodies of the dead)
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62 views • December 12, 2021
With the UN talking about Israel and adding Russia into the equation; the dividing of the Holy Land and setting up the Jewish temple to coincide with the Islamic temple is very near. The Almighty God will bring judgement upon the nation that facilitates this move. Be warned; if America is that nation, then judgement is at the door.
All music and instruments played by yours truly.
Thanks to my son Charis for his unparalleled editing skills on all our videos.
Turn it up and share!
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
All music and instruments played by yours truly.
Thanks to my son Charis for his unparalleled editing skills on all our videos.
Turn it up and share!
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
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