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The Danger of Complacency
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80 views • February 23, 2021
Who are we if we acquiesce to policies and actions we know are wrong because we are complacent, fearful, or vulnerable to peer pressure? We're learning the lessons of the patriots of the past who sacrificed so much during the American Revolution to give us the privilege of free speech, freedom of the press, and the right to individual sovereignty. Now it is our turn to fight for these inalienable rights nor only for ourselves but for our children. Dr. Len and Francesco offer solutions to protect our civil rights and restore our freedom.
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