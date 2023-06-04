The LORD will return for HIS bride!

1Thess lesson #95. The analogy of the ancient Jewish wedding rituals points us to the Rapture of the church. Jesus Christ is the groom we are HIS bride. The Old Testament also held great prophetic value revealing a rapture even though it was deeply hidden.
