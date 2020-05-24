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SIXTHSENSE - CHEMTRAIL DRONE EXPOSED!!!
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765 views • May 24, 2020
Aerosol injection, done by a drone, most are.
The camera focuses through several layers of the hologram. You see the aerosol delivery method... The actual craft is probably a TR3B, as the central propulsion system is a large hole on the center...
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The Future Sound Of London - Papua New Guinea (Nu:Tone Remix) [FREE]
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The camera focuses through several layers of the hologram. You see the aerosol delivery method... The actual craft is probably a TR3B, as the central propulsion system is a large hole on the center...
FREE music from Ledge Sounds
The Future Sound Of London - Papua New Guinea (Nu:Tone Remix) [FREE]
youtube.com/watch?v=h7GkgvOYpjc
soundcloud.com/nutone
ledgesounds.com
soundcloud.com/ledgednb
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