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In this video I talk about the difference between money and currency. I am no financial expert, but our Constitutional framers made sure that we understood that real money was gold and silver. This is the biggest reason why were in the financial mess were in today as a nation and why government has been able to grow into the BEAST that it is. We have abandoned real sound money.