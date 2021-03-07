Justice Basics

Justice can have but one foundation and that is not law. Law is not justice and justice is not the result of law. Law is rooted in human emotion or pathos. Human emotion generates opinion and opinion codified becomes law. The courts of law determine whether our emotional response accords with the law, that is if our emotional triggers are consistent with the law. The legitimacy of the law and courts is founded on power and power is expressed in the two principles of power: might makes right and the end justifies the means. Democracy is the means by which power is channelled into a regulatory system of law. Democracy saves mankind from engaging in pitched battle each time a challenge to the status quo is made. None of this has anything to do with justice. Democracy is to justice what justice is to trial by combat. Justice Rising generates videos that discuss the nature of justice and how to exercise natural justice apart from the law.