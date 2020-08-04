© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forced Vaccines - the legal, ethical and medical problems are tremendous
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • August 04, 2020
Shawn McBride legal and Dr Carrie Madej discuss the legal, moral, ethical and risks of a vaccine that threatens to become mandatory.
The planned vaccines are using technology that has never been used before. They are untested, experimental, protected from liability. created by extremely dodgy characters, will not be out of trial until more than a year after introduction and are likely to be MANDATORY.
The planned vaccines are using technology that has never been used before. They are untested, experimental, protected from liability. created by extremely dodgy characters, will not be out of trial until more than a year after introduction and are likely to be MANDATORY.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.