A Shelter Hospital Is Under Construction in Xi’an

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12/30/2021 The man streaming the video says: This shelter hospital is under construction in Xi’an. The patient will move in here in a couple of days. The hospital currently has a capacity of more than 20,000 patients. It’s about the same capacity as Xiaotangshan Wuhan.