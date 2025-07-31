CHUCK DA SCHMUCK 🤡 OUTDOES HIMSELF❗

Just in case the Simpsons prediction did not come to pass, wanted to have something ready





🚨BREAKING: Sen. Chuck Schumer invokes century-old law called "Rule of Five" to FORCE the DOJ to release ALL documents related to Jeffery Epstein.





"When any five senators on the Homeland Security Committee call on the executive branch, the executive branch must comply."





I love this! These morons fell right into Trump’s trap. When forced Trump will release the true lists, etc., not the democrat edited, fake list. They underestimate Trump every time. 🤣





Lol The Executive Branch already did comply. It was an Obama-appointed judge that stopped the information’s release last week or so.





It’s just feckless theater to try and convince their tiny and highly impressionable base they’re doing something when in reality they’re quietly fighting against it.





It has NOT existed for a century you dumbazz.

"The U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security was created in 2002 as a Select, non-permanent committee in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks, to provide oversight over the development of the Department of Homeland Security. It was made a permanent Standing Committee of the House on January 4, 2005, at the start of the 109th Congress. As of July 30, 2025, the committee has been in existence for approximately 23 years as a select committee and 20 years as a permanent standing committee."





, you can't demand or force anything from the Executive Branch under 5 U.S. Code § 2954. All you can do is make a request. Do you remember how well Biden's DOJ handled the requests by the Republican minority? Get used to it because it's coming your way.





